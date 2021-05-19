'Attack The Block' sequel in works with John Boyega returning as lead

By Express News Service

A sequel to 2011’s Attack The Block is set to be made with John Boyega reprising his role from the original. The film will reunite the actor with writer and director Joe Cornish after a decade.

Boyega took to Instagram to announce the news, adding that he will both star in and produce the sequel. The project is currently in the early stages of development at StudioCanal, Complete Fiction Pictures, UpperRoom Productions and Film 4.

Plot details are currently under wraps. Along with Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, director Cornish will also produce the sequel with Nira Park and Edgar Wright through their Complete Fiction banner, and James Wilson.

In the 2011 film, Boyega (as Moses) mobilised his street gang against a group of extraterrestrial invaders looking to take over their neighbourhood in South London.

The actor was most recently seen in the Red, White and Blue instalment of Steve McQueen’s Amazon Prime and BBC One anthology series, Small Axe.

Boyega will also be seen in Jeremy Saulnier’s upcoming Netflix thriller, Rebel Ridge, and in the Jamie Foxx-starrer They Cloned Tyrone.