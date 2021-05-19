'Nine Perfect Stangers' series acquired by Amazon

By Express News Service

Amazon Studios has acquired the global release rights of Hulu’s upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Based on a novel of the same name by author Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies), the limited series is headlined by Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

According to Deadline, the series follows the story of nine city dwellers who seek healing and transformation at a wellness resort run by Masha (Kidman).Other than Kidman and McCarthy, the eight-part limited series also stars Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video outside of the United States and China. It is directed by Jonathan Levine and co-written by Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.