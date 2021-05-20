ASAP Rocky says he is dating Rihanna

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper ASAP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer-songwriter Rihanna.

The 32-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, described the multiple Grammy winner as "the love of my life" and "my lady" in an interview with GQ magazine.

Reports of the couple being in a relationship go back to the year 2013, when ASAP Rocky supported Rihanna, 33, on her 'Diamonds World Tour'.

They also featured in the rapper's 2013 video for his song "Fashion Killa".

Asked what it was like to be in a relationship, ASAP Rocky said, "When you know, you know."

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he said, adding "She's the one."

As per the article, the rapper hinted Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has listened to and was responding to his new album, which will feature Morrissey.

She also has "absolutely" influenced the new music, ASAP Rocky said.

"It's just a different point of view," he added.

According to the interview, the couple tries not to be photographed together by the paparazzi.

Rihanna is yet to publicly respond to the article.