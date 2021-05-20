STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sara Ramirez joins 'Sex and the City' revival

HBO Max's revival series of 'Sex and the City' has cast 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sara Ramirez, a non-binary actor, as a series regular.

Published: 20th May 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Sara Ramirez

Hollywood actress Sara Ramirez (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: HBO Max's revival series of "Sex and the City" has cast "Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramirez, a non-binary actor, as a series regular.

Ramirez, best known for her role of doctor Callie Torres in "Grey's Anatomy", will join the new series as Che Diaz, a queer, non-binary podcaster in the series titled "And Just Like That".

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is regular guests on Diaz's podcast.

Diaz is the first non-binary character featured in "Sex and the City" and Ramirez is also the first openly non-binary actor to appear in the popular franchise, according to Collider.

The actor's other credits include Lady of the Lake in Broadway's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot" and in the political drama "Madam Secretary" as policy advisor Kat Sandoval.

The new 10-episode revival series will bring back cast members Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis from the original series with filming slated to begin in New York City this summer.

Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones in the original "Sex and the City" series and the two film adaptation, is not returning to the revival.

The original series, created by Darren Star, was based on a novel of the same name by Candace Bushnell and ran from 1998 to 2004.

The film adaptations were released in theatres in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex and the City Sara Ramirez
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp