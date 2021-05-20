'The Classic Of Mountains And Seas' to be adapted as a series

By Express News Service

The H Collective production house, which bankrolled the evil superhero film Brightburn, is set to adapt the ancient Chinese book of myths and legends The Classic of Mountains and Seas into a film and TV universe.

The plot follows a group of kids who accidentally slip into a parallel world, where they face exotic creatures and people. On their journey back to their home, they learn the value of friendship.

The Classic of Mountains and Seas, also known as Shan Hai Jing, is a geographical and cultural account of pre-Qin China as well as a collection of Chinese mythology.

The book has a record of more than 40 countries, 550 mountains and 300 waterways along with the geographic and cultural information of the nearby kingdoms.

Some of the creatures from the book made an appearance in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise. An official announcement about the cast and crew of the new project is expected soon.