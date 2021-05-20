Warner Bros to remake Tony Scott’s The Hunger

By Express News Service

Warner Bros is remaking the 1983 vampire film The Hunger, which marked the directorial debut of Tony Scott. The remake is all set to be directed by Angela Robinson with a script written by Jessica Sharzer.

The film will be produced by Berlanti Schechter’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Mike McGrath is serving as the executive producer.

The original Tony Scott film was based on Whitley Strieber’s novel by the same name, and it starred Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie and Susan Sarandon.

The Hunger followed the character of Miriam Blaylock, the last of a race of vampires who’ve lived thousands of years, feeding off the blood of victims.

Director Robinson is known for her work as an executive producer and writer on another vampire-based story, True Blood.

Robinson also wrote and served as consulting producer on How to Get Away with Murder. She has also directed D.E.B.S. and several episodes of The L Word.Sharzer is known for writing American Horror Story and the upcoming Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.