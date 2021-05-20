STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros to remake Tony Scott’s The Hunger

Warner Bros is remaking the 1983 vampire film The Hunger, which marked the directorial debut of Tony Scott.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Warner Bros

Warner Bros

By Express News Service

Warner Bros is remaking the 1983 vampire film The Hunger, which marked the directorial debut of Tony Scott. The remake is all set to be directed by Angela Robinson with a script written by Jessica Sharzer.

The film will be produced by Berlanti Schechter’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Mike McGrath is serving as the executive producer.

The original Tony Scott film was based on Whitley Strieber’s novel by the same name, and it starred Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie and Susan Sarandon.

The Hunger followed the character of Miriam Blaylock, the last of a race of vampires who’ve lived thousands of years, feeding off the blood of victims.

Director Robinson is known for her work as an executive producer and writer on another vampire-based story, True Blood.

Robinson also wrote and served as consulting producer on How to Get Away with Murder. She has also directed D.E.B.S. and several episodes of The L Word.Sharzer is known for writing American Horror Story and the upcoming Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warner Bros The Hunger Tony Scott
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp