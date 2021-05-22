STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Billie Eilish to embark on 'Happier Than Ever' world tour in 2022

So far she has shared a handful of tracks from the album, including "My Future", "Your Power" and "Therefore I Am".

Published: 22nd May 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singing sensation Billie Eilish has announced that she will go on a world tour in support of her upcoming album, 'Happier Than Ever'.

The "Bad Guy" singer shared the news in a post on Instagram and also posted a video clip from the new album.

"Going on Tour Again. Finally. 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour'," the 19-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

Dubbed "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour", the 32-date outing will kick off in February 2022 and wrap with a three-night stand in Los Angeles from April 6 to 9, reported Variety.

During the US tour, Eilish will hit major markets including Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Afterwards, the 19-year-old singer will head to the UK, where she will perform in cities like Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and London.

The overseas leg of the tour will finally wrap on July 2 at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland.

Eilish will release 'Happier Than Ever' on July 30.

So far she has shared a handful of tracks from the album, including "My Future", "Your Power" and "Therefore I Am".

The LP is a follow-up to her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go", for which Eilish had bagged multiple Grammys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Happier Than Ever tour
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp