Noma Dumezweni to star opposite Liam Neeson in 'Retribution'

By Express News Service

The Undoing-actor Noma Dumezweni has been roped in to star opposite Liam Neeson in Studiocanal’s upcoming thriller titled Retribution.

Produced by The Picture Company, Retribution is gearing up to begin shooting in Berlin next month.

According to Deadline, Dumezweni will play an Interpol agent on the hunt to track down Nesson’s character. Neeson plays a banking executive whose life is thrown into turmoil when a bomb is placed inside his car with him and his family.

Retribution, which will be directed by Predators-director Nimrod Antal, is a remake of the Spanish film El Desconocido.

​The Picture Company partner’s Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman are producing Retribution with Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola. Dumezweni is now filming Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid.