'Friends: The Reunion' to stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India

All the six original cast members of 'Friends' -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are coming back for the long-awaited event.

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:45 PM

A still from 'Friends: The Reunion'

A still from 'Friends: The Reunion'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated "Friends: The Reunion" will exclusively premiere on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced Sunday. While the special is scheduled to be released on the streamer HBO Max in the US on May 27, the date of its Indian debut is yet to be revealed.

All the six original cast members of "Friends" -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are coming back for the long-awaited event.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, they are excited to bring the show on their platform for the Indian audience, where the sitcom enjoys massive popularity. "'Friends' is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for fans in India, who can enjoy it from the safety of their home," Kalra said in a statement.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year at the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

It will also feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

"Friends: The Reunion" comes from Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. The show, which first aired in 1994, was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later achieved a cult status through TV reruns and streamers.

