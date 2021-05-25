John Magaro, Michelle Williams reunite with Kelly Reichardt for 'Showing Up'

By Express News Service

Director Kelly Reichardt, of Old Joy fame is currently working on the pre-production works of her next film Showing Up. The film will mark her reunion with her Certain Women actor Michelle Williams and First Cow star John Magaro. Reichardt’s last film First Cow released two years ago to overwhelming critical acclaim.

Showing Up, produced by A24 production will begin shooting in the Portland area this June. The team has announced a casting call for local artists now. Magaro, who played oily cakes chef Cookie in Reichardt’s latest, will also be seen in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark this fall.

Written by Reichardt and longtime collaborator Jon Raymond, Showing Up has been described as “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition.” Apart from Showing Up, Williams is awaiting the release of her Sony film, Venom: Let there be Carnage, where she reprises her role as Anne Weying, from the first instalment. Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy star Margo has films like The Birthday Cake and Lansky.