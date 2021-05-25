Priyanka, Nick Jonas appear at Billboard Music Awards

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their red carpet appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. While Nick performed and hosted the ceremony, Priyanka was one of the presenters at the awards.

As per reports, Nick is recovering from a cracked rib injury and Priyanka stepped in to help him and agreed to be a presenter at the BBMAs.

Priyanka shared a picture of Nick hugging her at the awards. She wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!” Priyanka’s latest release was the Netflix film, The White Tiger. She’ll next be seen in Matrix 4 (untitled) alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.