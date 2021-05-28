STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

2022 edition of Oscars delayed by a month

The award ceremony, which was earlier set for February 27, will now be held on March 27, 2022, the AMPAS said in a statement.

Published: 28th May 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Academy, Oscars

Oscars (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to delay the 2022 edition of the Oscars by a month.

The award ceremony, which was earlier set for February 27, will now be held on March 27, 2022, the AMPAS said in a statement.

The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration, however, will return to the standard December 31 deadline.

For the previous edition, the Academy made changes to the eligibility, extending it until February 28, 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rule change had enabled movies such as "The United States vs.Billie Holiday" and "Judas and the Black Messiah" to be considered for the awards.

The Academy also announced that for the 2022 Oscars, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd awards season.

This will once again allow films, which were supposed to be released in theatres, but were instead released for on-demand home viewing, to become eligible for the awards.

The 94th Academy Awards will also return to the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oscars AMPAS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp