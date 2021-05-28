Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play 'Kraven The Hunter'

By Express News Service

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been roped in to headline Sony Pictures’ upcoming Marvel superhero film Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven, a Spider-Man villain, was introduced in 1964. Born as Sergei Kravinoff, Kraven claims that he is the world’s greater hunter — a claim that can be justified given his prowess at tracking and killing big game.

However, Kraven’s life changes for the best when he is injected by a super-serum that gives him super-strength and stamina, and reduces his ageing.

The upcoming Sony film is all set to be directed by JC Chandor (Triple Frontier), from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.This is not the first superhero outing for Taylor-Johnson. Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember him as Quicksilver from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The actor also headlined another comic-book adaptation, 2010’s Kick-Ass. Taylor-Johnson was more recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Kraven the Hunter is set for release on January 2023.

