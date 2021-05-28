STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix anthology series based on Satyajit Ray stories to premiere on June 25 

The year 2021 marks the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, who was known worldwide for making classic movies like The Apu Trilogy, "Charulata", "Agantuk" and "Nayak".

Published: 28th May 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Netflix's anthology series "Ray", based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's four stories, will debut on June 25, the streamer said on Thursday.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the show will present four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth, tied together by the visionary writings of Ray.

It will feature an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others Each story in "Ray" explores vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character.

Bajpayee and Rao star in the first episode, titled "Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa" and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Mukherji has tackled the second and third episodes, penned by writer Siraj Ahmed.

The second episode, titled "Forget Me Not", will feature Fazal, Basu Prasad and Bose, while the third episode, called "Bahrupiya", will star Menon, Bag and Bhattacharya.

Vasan Bala has directed "Spotlight", the fourth episode, starring Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Madan, Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Sayantan Mukherjee serves as the showrunner on the series, which is produced by Viacom 18's Tipping Point.

The year 2021 marks the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, who was known worldwide for making classic movies like The Apu Trilogy, "Charulata", "Agantuk" and "Nayak".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Satyajit Ray Ray NEtflix Ray Abhishek Chaubey Srijit Mukherji Vasan Bala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp