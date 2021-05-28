STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Crown' actor Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo join 'Modern Love'

The duo is set to appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Actor Tobias Menzies (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Tobias Menzies of The Crown fame and Ratched-fame Sophie Okonedo have joined the second season of the Amazon anthology series Modern Love, which is scheduled to premiere on August 13.  The announcement was made by the streaming platform.

The duo is set to appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently completed filming in Dublin, Ireland. The previously announced cast also includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Dominique Fishback, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Aparna Nancherla, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, Miranda Richardson, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson and Jeena Yi among others.

Modern Love is based on the New York Times column of the same name, which features stand-alone stories of everyday romance. The series consists of eight half-hour episodes, all which will be released together on the same day.

 Celine Held and Logan George will be co-directing one episode. Directors of the rest of the segments of the second season are John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells.The first season of Modern Love starred Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, Sofia Boutella and Andy Garcia, among others.

