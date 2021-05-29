STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Lyne Renee joins HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' reboot

The new show will address just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years.

Gossip Girl Reboot

Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios are producing the reboot. (YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Lyne Renne has been cast in a recurring role in the much-anticipated reboot of "Gossip Girl" series set at streaming platform HBO Max.

Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, reported Deadline.

The cast also features actors Jordan Alexander, Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, Elizabeth Lali and Savannah Lee Smith, among others.

Renee will play the mother to Brown's character.

Actor Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The new show will address just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years.

Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios are producing the reboot.

The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.

