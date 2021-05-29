Amma Asante to direct Levittown adaptation

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Amma Asante, whose works include Belle, Where Hands Touch, A United Kingdom, and a few episodes of A Handmaid’s Tale, is reportedly in talks to adapt David Kushner’s book Levittown: Two Families, One Tycoon, and the Fight for Civil Rights in America’s Legendary Suburb into a TV series. As per reports, Asante will be reportedly writing the screenplay and directing the pilot episode.

Kushner’s bestselling book chronicles racial tensions that arose when the first African American family moved into the iconic whites-only suburb of Levittown in 1957 and the harrowing racial violence that followed.