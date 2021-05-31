STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haven't worked so hard for a role in my entire career, says Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson on 'Black Adam'

"Black Adam" is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson says playing DC anti-hero Black Adam in the much-anticipated stand-alone movie has been the most challenging task in his two-decade-long career.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor, who is currently shooting for "Black Adam", shared a picture of himself in a beefed up avatar from his training session.

"Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my 'champion' scenes with my shirt off and showing my body," Johnson wrote alongside the photo on Instagram Sunday.

"Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career," he said, adding he is grateful for the "grind and support".

"Black Adam" is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power.

He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming "Jungle Cruise", is helming "Black Adam".

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

The movie also features Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Johnson is also producing the film with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

"Black Adam" is scheduled for a July 29, 2022 release.

