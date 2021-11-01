BTS nominated as AMA's Artist of the Year for first time as Asian artist

By ANI

SEOUL: K-pop group BTS has been nominated for the 'Artist of the Year' by the highest honour of the 2021 'American Music Awards (AMA)', one of the top three music awards in the US.

According to the American Music Awards on the 28th (local time), BTS has been nominated for three categories, 'Artist of the Year,' 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group,' and 'Favorite Pop Song.'

In particular, this is the first time that BTS has been nominated for the best award 'Artist of the Year' at the AMA. Above all, it is the first time that an Asian artist has been nominated.

BTS has been nominated with other pop superstars, including Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

In addition, BTS' hit song 'Butter,' which topped Billboard's main singles chart 'Hot 100' for 10 weeks, has been nominated for 'Favorite Pop Song' category.

BTS has been nominated for the AMA award for 4 consecutive years from 2018 to this year. They have won more than one award for 3 consecutive years until last year.

Starting with winning the 'Favorite Social Artist' award in 2018, BTS won awards for three categories: 'Favorite Social Artist', 'Pop/Rock Favorite Duo/Group,' and 'Tour of the Year' in 2019. Last year, they won 'Pop/Rock Favorite Duo/Group' and 'Favorite Social Artist.'

BTS is also expected to be awarded at the AMA this year. In particular, as BTS has risen as a global supergroup by putting not only 'Butter' but also 'Permission to Dance' and 'My Universe,' which was collaborated with the brit-pop band 'Cold Play,' on the first place of 'Hot 100' chart, there are some predictions that they will win the 'Artist of the Year' award.

The 'American Music Awards' is one of the US top 3 pop music awards, along with the 'Grammy Awards' and the 'Billboard Music Awards.' BTS is also expected to win the Grammy Awards early next year. In terms of music, the Grammy Awards are the most prestigious music award.

This year's 'American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the 21st of next month. It will be broadcast live on ABC, a U.S. commercial broadcast television network.