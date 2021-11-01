Tony Hale, Sam Richardson join cast of Hocus Pocus  sequel

By Express News Service

Ted Lasso-fame Hannah Waddingham, Veep stars Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Gossip Girl reboot-fame Whitney Peak have joined Hocus Pocus 2, the upcoming sequel to the 1993 family fantasy film from Walt Disney.

Original lead stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are set to return for the follow-up feature set up at the streaming platform Disney Plus. The studio made the announcement through its official Disney Plus Twitter, alongside a video featuring the sequel’s logo.

Also boarding the cast are Crown Lake-fame Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo of Don’t Look Deeper fame, Juju Brener, known for Vanquish; Teen Wolf star Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The original Hocus Pocus starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as a trio of Sanderson witch sisters who are brought to life 300 years after the Salem witch trials and they discover that Halloween is now just a holiday.

The sequel reportedly has three young women accidentally bringing back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem. They must then figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. Doug Jones, who starred in the original Hocus Pocus, is also returning for the sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney Plus late next year.

