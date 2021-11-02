STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bradley Cooper launches production house; set to back 'Hyperion' at Warner Bros

'Hyperion', a project Cooper has had long in the works, will now be adapted as a feature film at Warner Bros Pictures and not a limited series at Syfy as it was previously conceived.

Published: 02nd November 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper is teaming up with Weston Middleton, who served as the associate producer on his directorial "A Star Is Born", to launch a new production banner.

Cooper and Middleton are working on a name for their company.

According to Deadline, under the new shingle the duo will back "Hyperion", based on the four-volume series of Dan Simmons novels.

"Hyperion", a project Cooper has had long in the works, will now be adapted as a feature film at Warner Bros Pictures and not a limited series at Syfy as it was previously conceived.

Oscar winner Graham King is attached to produce the movie under his GK Films and will be adapted by Tom Spezialy, the Emmy-winning executive producer behind HBO's limited series "Watchmen".

Published by Bantam Spectra, the 'Hyperion Cantos' series is set 700 years after the death of Old Earth, where the entire galaxy is at war.

Seven strangers set forth on a journey to unlock the mysteries of the planet Hyperion's Time Tombs -- each convinced that they alone carry the key to saving humanity.

There are four books in the series: "Hyperion" (1989), "The Fall of Hyperion" (1990), "Endymion" (1996) and "The Rise of Endymion" (1997).

While a search for a director is underway, executive producer Hayley King ("Departed") will oversee the project on behalf of GK films.

Cooper had a six-year deal with Todd Phillips and Warner Bros that concluded in 2019 with back-to-back commercial and critically acclaimed films like "A Star Is Born" and "Joker", fronted by Joaquin Phoenix.

The actor has a first-look deal with Netflix, where he is making his new film, "Maestro" on legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, which is in pre-production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bradley Cooper
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp