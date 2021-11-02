Bradley Cooper launches production house; set to back 'Hyperion' at Warner Bros

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper is teaming up with Weston Middleton, who served as the associate producer on his directorial "A Star Is Born", to launch a new production banner.

Cooper and Middleton are working on a name for their company.

According to Deadline, under the new shingle the duo will back "Hyperion", based on the four-volume series of Dan Simmons novels.

"Hyperion", a project Cooper has had long in the works, will now be adapted as a feature film at Warner Bros Pictures and not a limited series at Syfy as it was previously conceived.

Oscar winner Graham King is attached to produce the movie under his GK Films and will be adapted by Tom Spezialy, the Emmy-winning executive producer behind HBO's limited series "Watchmen".

Published by Bantam Spectra, the 'Hyperion Cantos' series is set 700 years after the death of Old Earth, where the entire galaxy is at war.

Seven strangers set forth on a journey to unlock the mysteries of the planet Hyperion's Time Tombs -- each convinced that they alone carry the key to saving humanity.

There are four books in the series: "Hyperion" (1989), "The Fall of Hyperion" (1990), "Endymion" (1996) and "The Rise of Endymion" (1997).

While a search for a director is underway, executive producer Hayley King ("Departed") will oversee the project on behalf of GK films.

Cooper had a six-year deal with Todd Phillips and Warner Bros that concluded in 2019 with back-to-back commercial and critically acclaimed films like "A Star Is Born" and "Joker", fronted by Joaquin Phoenix.

The actor has a first-look deal with Netflix, where he is making his new film, "Maestro" on legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, which is in pre-production.