Ed Sheeran talks about his 'Game of Thrones' cameo

"It was meant to be her (Arya Stark's) last season but it wasn't," Sheeran said talking about his cameo as a Lannister soldier in the first episode of the seventh season, titled 'Dragonstone'.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ed Sheeran, Game of Thrones

A still featuring Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who appeared in a small cameo on 'Game of Thrones', which was meant to be a surprise for a dear friend of his, ended with him getting mercilessly roasted by fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy-winning singer (and occasional actor) recently dropped by the 'Armchair Expert' podcast for Monday's episode where he talked about how fun it was to appear in the HBO cultural staple series, and the daggers afterwards.

"It was great," he said of the day's shoot. Not so great, the reaction to his cameo. "I feel like people's reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it," Sheeran admitted.

He explained to hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that he was a massive fan of the series and wanted a cameo if possible, but he was actually asked to be on as a surprise to Maisie Williams.

At the time, Arya Stark was apparently going to be killed off that season. The surprise was accidentally ruined by Sophie Turner who mentioned Sheeran's involvement at a convention to Williams' shock.

"She's always been awesome," Sheeran said of his friend, Williams, adding, "I don't think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season but it wasn't. And as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set and I was by the fire," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sheeran had cameoed as a Lannister soldier in the first episode of the seventh season, titled 'Dragonstone'. He and Williams shared a short scene around a campfire.

