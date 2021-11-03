STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Andrea Riseborough to star in crime drama

Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough, and Gustaf Skarsgard have joined the cast of What Remains, an upcoming psychological crime drama.

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Andrea Riseborough

Hollywood actress Andrea Riseborough (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough, and Gustaf Skarsgard have joined the cast of What Remains, an upcoming psychological crime drama. It marks the directorial debut of Huang Ran, a mainland Chinese artist-turned-filmmaker.

The film is being produced by Film Service Finland and director Huang through his production company Fake Action Truth, with financing from iQIYI, a leading video streaming platform in China.

It has additional financial support from Business Finland and Art Algorithm Capital, an Asia-based media and art investment fund. The makers are planning to start shooting next month in Finland.
 

TAGS
Stellan Skarsgard Andrea Riseborough Gustaf Skarsgard
