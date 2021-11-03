STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jason Momoa says he tested positive for COVID-19 after London premiere of 'Dune'

The actor recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune", which released worldwide in October.

Jason Mamoa ( YouTube grab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has said he is doing fine and currently isolating at his home.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 "right after" attending the London premiere of his latest film "Dune".

"I got hit with Covid right after the premiere. There's a lot of people I met in England. So, I got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows," Momoa said.

"Either way I'm doing fine, thank you for your concerns and love and I'm just camped out in my house but I have some really cool stuff that's coming out," he added.

Momoa said that he is isolating with his "roommate", skateboarder Erik Ellington.

In another post, the actor posted a video, showing Ellington doing tricks on his skateboard through the house.

"Everyone wants to know how COVID is going, it's going pretty good. Yeah, we're having a ball," Momoa said.

He will be next seen in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", which will be released in December 2022.

