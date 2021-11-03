Jeffrey Donovan to play the lead in 'Law & Order' revival series

By Express News Service

Law & Order is set to return after eleven years off the air and this time with Jeffrey Donovan in the lead role. The actor will be reportedly playing an NYPD detective but other information about his character is being kept under wraps.

The news was announced in September that Law & Order would return for its 21st season. The popular series has spun out into iconic spin-off series including Law & Order SVU. The original series had memorable performances from actors like Jerry Orbach, Jesse L Martin, Sam Waterston, and S Epatha Merkerson.

Donovan is famous for films like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, Vile and LBJ. He’s also starred in the second season of Fargo as Dodd Gerhardt. But he is best known for playing Michael Westen in Burn Notice.

With the addition of Law & Order, it will make three different shows from the franchise running on NBC at the same time. Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order SVU, and then Law & Order. Law & Order: Organized Crime is the newest to the franchise and brought back fan-favourite Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.

