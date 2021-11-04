Matt Dillon joins cast of Patricia Arquette’s 'High Desert'

By Express News Service

Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, and Bernadette Peters are the latest entrants to the cast of Patricia Arquette’s upcoming comedy series High Desert.

The series revolves around Peggy (Arquette), an addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. She makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. It was originally ordered by Apple in September 2020.

While Dillon will play Denny, Peggy’s former flame, an undeniably charming parolee and a relentless operator, Friend will play Guru Bob, a local ex-anchorman, who, after a trauma, rebrands himself as a mystic desert personality.

Opia stars as Carol, Peggy’s closest friend who has a secret of her own. Garrett plays Bruce, a private investigator and Peggy’s reluctant employer. Peters will recur as Rosalyn, Peggy’s complicated mother. Taylor recurs as Dianne, Peggy’s buttoned-up sister.