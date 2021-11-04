STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matt Dillon joins cast of Patricia Arquette’s 'High Desert'

Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, and Bernadette Peters are the latest entrants to the cast of Patricia Arquette’s upcoming comedy series High Desert.

Published: 04th November 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Matt Dillon

Matt Dillon

By Express News Service

The series revolves around Peggy (Arquette), an addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. She makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. It was originally ordered by Apple in September 2020.

While Dillon will play Denny, Peggy’s former flame, an undeniably charming parolee and a relentless operator, Friend will play Guru Bob, a local ex-anchorman, who, after a trauma, rebrands himself as a mystic desert personality.

Opia stars as Carol, Peggy’s closest friend who has a secret of her own. Garrett plays Bruce, a private investigator and Peggy’s reluctant employer. Peters will recur as Rosalyn, Peggy’s complicated mother. Taylor recurs as Dianne, Peggy’s buttoned-up sister.

