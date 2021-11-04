Sofia Boutella on board Zack Snyder’s 'Rebel Moon'

By Express News Service

Actor Sofia Boutella will headline the upcoming feature film Rebel Moon, which is set to be directed by filmmaker Zack Snyder. The film will be Snyder’s second association with the streaming giant after the zombie-heist flick, Army of the Dead which hit the platform earlier this May.

Sofia Boutella

Snyder has also written the script, along with his Army of Dead scribe Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad.

The official logline of the film reads: When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.

Rebel Moon is the first project under the first-look deal between Netflix and The Stone Quarry production banner, Snyder, and his wife Deborah Snyder. Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller are producing through Stone Quarry, while Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen will serve as executive producer.

Boutella break-out role came as Gazelle in 2014’s The Kingsman. She has also featured in films such as Star Trek Beyond, The Mummy, Atomic Blonde, and Fahrenheit 451.

