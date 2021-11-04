STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sofia Boutella on board Zack Snyder’s 'Rebel Moon'

Actor Sofia Boutella will headline the upcoming feature film Rebel Moon, which is set to be directed by filmmaker Zack Snyder.

Published: 04th November 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sofia Boutella

Actor Sofia Boutella

By Express News Service

Actor Sofia Boutella will headline the upcoming feature film Rebel Moon, which is set to be directed by filmmaker Zack Snyder. The film will be Snyder’s second association with the streaming giant after the zombie-heist flick, Army of the Dead which hit the platform earlier this May.

Sofia Boutella

Snyder has also written the script, along with his Army of Dead scribe Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad.
The official logline of the film reads: When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.

Rebel Moon is the first project under the first-look deal between Netflix and The Stone Quarry production banner, Snyder, and his wife Deborah Snyder. Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller are producing through Stone Quarry, while Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen will serve as executive producer.

Boutella break-out role came as Gazelle in 2014’s The Kingsman. She has also featured in films such as Star Trek Beyond, The Mummy, Atomic Blonde, and Fahrenheit 451.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sofia Boutella Zack Snyder Rebel Moon
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp