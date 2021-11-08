STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India on December 17

The film will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Published: 08th November 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' official poster. (Photo | Marvel Entertainment)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' official poster. (Photo | Marvel Entertainment)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is all set to hit the Indian big screen on December 17.

The film will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Holland's version of Peter Parker made its debut in 'Captain America: Civil War' and went on to feature in two solo movies and two 'Avengers' films.

The poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. It shares a glimpse of William Dafoe's Green Goblin in the background. Meanwhile, Dr. Otto Octavius also known as Doc Ock's mechanical arms, Electro's lighting, and sand from Sandman can also be seen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spider-Man Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Universe Marvel Tom Holland Zendaya Spiderman
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp