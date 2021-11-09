Alec Baldwin wants police officers on sets to monitor weapons safety

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Weeks after a fatal shooting on the sets of the movie 'Rust', actor Alec Baldwin has urged Hollywood to employ a police officer on every film and TV set that uses guns and other weapons.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram handle.

Many social media users expressed similar opinions on Baldwin's post.

"Absolutely! Or maybe real guns shouldn't be used on set. That's just an idea," a netizen commented.

"Continued support to you, your family, cast and crew. I'm confident you'll find a way to make important changes in film production," another one wrote.

For the unversed, on October 21, director of photography Halyna Hutchiwas was killed, and director Joel Souza wounded, on the set of the indie-western film 'Rust' when, during a rehearsal, a gun fired by Baldwin shot a live round despite the actor being told it was a cold gun.