STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Alec Baldwin wants police officers on sets to monitor weapons safety

Director of photography Halyna Hutchiwas was killed, and director Joel Souza wounded, on the set of the indie-western film 'Rust' when, during a rehearsal, a gun fired by Baldwin shot a live round

Published: 09th November 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor and comedian Alec Baldwin

Hollywood actor and comedian Alec Baldwin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Weeks after a fatal shooting on the sets of the movie 'Rust', actor Alec Baldwin has urged Hollywood to employ a police officer on every film and TV set that uses guns and other weapons.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram handle.

Many social media users expressed similar opinions on Baldwin's post.

"Absolutely! Or maybe real guns shouldn't be used on set. That's just an idea," a netizen commented.

"Continued support to you, your family, cast and crew. I'm confident you'll find a way to make important changes in film production," another one wrote.

For the unversed, on October 21, director of photography Halyna Hutchiwas was killed, and director Joel Souza wounded, on the set of the indie-western film 'Rust' when, during a rehearsal, a gun fired by Baldwin shot a live round despite the actor being told it was a cold gun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alec Baldwin Rust Rust set shooting
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp