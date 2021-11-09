STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deon Taylor to develop a series on the life of Percy Miller aka hip-hop star Master P

Deon and Roxanne Avent Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group is reportedly developing a scripted series based on the life of Percy Miller aka hip-hop star Master P.

By Express News Service

Carnahan will co-write the series along with Deon Taylor, who serves as director and will executive produce the series alongside Roxanne Avent Taylor, Master P, Wayne Barrow, and Kristi Kilday of CP3 Productions.

The film covers the thirty years of the entrepreneur’s life, starting with young Percy’s pursuit to become a professional basketballer and escape his roots in the Calliope Projects of New Orleans to the point where he became one of hip-hop’s biggest names.

