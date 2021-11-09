STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to play controversial cult leader 'Jim Jones' in new movie

Jim Jones was the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group and was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives

Published: 09th November 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM's upcoming feature film.

Written by "Venom" scribe Scott Rosenberg, "Jim Jones" will also have DiCaprio on board as producer.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-winner will back the project via his Appian Way company alongside Jennifer Davisson.

Jim Jones was the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, founded in Indianapolis in 1955.

He was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives, including 304 children.

Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.

Rosenberg will also serve as executive producer on the project.

DiCaprio has previously produced Alejandro Inarritu's "The Revenant", Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street", "The Aviator" and "Shutter Island", under his banner Appian Way Productions.

