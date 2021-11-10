STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BTS to perform global hit song 'Butter' at '2021 American Music Awards'

South Korean pop band BTS (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SEOUL: K-pop group BTS will perform at the '2021 American Music Awards (AMA)', the top prestigious US pop music awards. BTS is included in the list of AMA performance artists released by American Music Awards on its official website and SNS on the 8th.

BTS will attend the awards and perform their global hit song 'Butter.' In particular, BTS will have a collaboration performance with Megan Thee Stallion, who participated in featuring the remix version of 'Butter.'

In addition to BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, various pop stars such as Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny will also be on stage at the awards.

BTS has been nominated for three categories at the 2021 AMA: 'Artist of the Year,' 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group,' and 'Favorite Pop Song/Butter.' BTS has been nominated for 4 consecutive years from 2018 to this year, and has been awarded for three consecutive years until last year.

Starting with 'Favorite Social Artist' award in 2018, BTS won in three categories in 2019: 'Favorite Social Artist,' 'Pop/Rock genre Favorite Duo/Group,' and 'Tour of the Year'. They also won the 'Pop/Rock genre Favorite Duo/Group' and 'Favorite Social Artist' last year.

The '2021 American Music Awards' will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 pm on the 21st, and will be live-streamed on the US TV network ABC.

