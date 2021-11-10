STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 begins filming

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is slated to hit theatres on May 5, 2023.

Published: 10th November 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The third film in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy has begun shooting. Director James Gunn took to Twitter to announce the news. The filmmaker tweeted a picture from the set, with the original cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn, as well as the latest addition, Will Poulter. As known already, Poulter will play Adam Warlock—a character that was teased in the previous film’s post-credit scene.

Surprisingly, the picture also features actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who is set to appear in Gunn’s upcoming Peacemaker show. However, his connection with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is unknown. “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3,” captioned Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which also stars the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, was first announced in 2017, even before the release of the second film. However, the production of the film hit multiple snags and was delayed until now.

Notably, Gunn is also working with Marvel to write and direct the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will be released in Disney+ in December 2022. He will also serve as an executive producer on I Am Groot, a Disney+ show about the Guardians character. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is slated to hit theatres on May 5, 2023.
 

