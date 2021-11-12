STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peter Greene, Jeremy Bobb, and Ayomide Adegun cast in John Wick prequel series 

Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb of The Outsider fame, and Peter Greene known for Pulp Fiction have joined the cast of  John Wick prequel series The Continental.

By Express News Service

Peter Greene

Last month it was announced that Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) had been cast in the role of a younger version of Ian McShane’s Winston Scott. We have now learned that Greene is set to play Uncle Charlie with Adegun portraying the younger Charon (originally played by Lance Reddick in the John Wick series) and Bobb will play the character of Mayhew. Mel Gibson has also been cast as a character named Cormac.

The Continental revolves around the assassin’s hotel from the John Wick franchise. Set in 1975, the series will follow the young Winston Scott as he traverses the underworld of New York meeting the biggest criminals in the world.

Adegun will make his professional acting debut with The Continental. Bobb is reportedly shooting for Butcher’s Crossing with Nicolas Cage, and will appear as Theodore Roosevelt in The First Lady. Greene has acted in such shows as For Life, Justified, and Life on Mars.

The Continental will air as a three-episode event series on Starz, and comes from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward.

