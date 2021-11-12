STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruth Wilson to lead HBO limited series 'Mob Queens'

'Mob Queens' will focus on Anna Genovese, who was a fixture in the drag bars of New York's Greenwich Village in the 1930s.

Hollywood actress Ruth Wilson

Hollywood actress Ruth Wilson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: English star Ruth Wilson will be headlining the upcoming limited series "Mob Queens" for HBO.

Based on a podcast of the same name, the show comes from Lena Dunham and Dennis Lehane.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will write the series with Dunham also taking on the directing duties.

"Mob Queens" will focus on Anna Genovese (Wilson), who was a fixture in the drag bars of New York's Greenwich Village in the 1930s.

She became most famous for breaking Cosa Nostra by discussing her husband's illegal activities during divorce proceedings.

In addition to starring, Wilson will executive produce through Lady Lazarus alongside Michael P Cohen of Good Thing Going, Ryan Selzer and Animal Kingdom.

Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger, who created and hosted the podcast, will also executive produce.

Wilson is best known for featuring in shows such as "Jane Eyre", "Luther" and the Showtime drama "The Affair".

She is currently filming the third and final season of the HBO-BBC One series "His Dark Materials".

