STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Shahzad Latif to play Captain Nemo in Disney Plus series 'Nautilus'

Michael Matthews is directing the ten-part epic series, with James Dormer on board to executive produce and write.

Published: 12th November 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Disney Plus

Disney Plus

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Shahzad Latif, best known for playing specialist Ash Tyler on "Star Trek: Discovery", has been roped in to essay the lead role of iconic Captain Nemo in Disney Plus live-action series "Nautilus".

The show, inspired by Jules Verne's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea", is the origin story of Captain Nemo, the enigmatic Indian prince who steals a fantastical submarine from the East India Company and sets sail in search of adventure under the sea.

Michael Matthews is directing the ten-part epic series, with James Dormer on board to executive produce and write.

Seven Stories and Moonriver TV are producing the project.

Production is set to begin next month in Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahzad Latif Captain Nemo Disney Plus Nautilus
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp