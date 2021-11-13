STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti join cast of Amazon Prime Video's 'Yearly Departed'

Actor-comedian Yvonne Orji will host the sophomore instalment which will feature an all-female line-up of guests and set for premiere on December 23.

Published: 13th November 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Jane Fonda (L) and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Chelsea Peretti

Veteran actor Jane Fonda (L) and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Chelsea Peretti. (File photo| AP and IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jane Fonda and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Chelsea Peretti will feature in the second season of Prime Video's popular comedy special "Yearly Departed". Actor-comedian Yvonne Orji will host the sophomore instalment which will feature an all-female line-up of guests and set for premiere on December 23.

The new season will see some of the world's funniest women bid farewell to "everything we're leaving behind in 2021, including Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom". The star-studded list of guests also include Meg Stalter, Dulce Sloan, Aparna Nancherla and actor-writer X Mayo.

Alessia Cara will be delivering a musical send-off to the year 2021, Amazon said in a press release. The first season of "Yearly Departed" featured host Phoebe Robinson along with Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Rothwell, Natasha Leggero, Ziwe, Sarah Silverman, Patti Harrison and Rachel Brosnahan.

Bess Kalb and Linda Mendoza will once again serve as head writer and director, respectively, for the special, which is produced by Amazon Studios, Done + Dusted and Scrap Paper Pictures. "Yearly Departed" is executive produced by Brosnahan, Kalb, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler and Nathalie Love.

Prime Video will announce an official premiere date soon.

