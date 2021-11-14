STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taylor Lautner engaged to girlfriend Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome have been together since 2018, and became Instagram official shortly after.

Published: 14th November 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Dome, a former registered nurse/YouTuber.

Lautner, who rose to fame as a teen idol post his role as the shapeshifter Jacob Black in "The Twilight Saga" films, shared the news on his Instagram page Saturday, adding that he popped the question on 11.11.2021.

"And just like that, all of my wishes came true," the 29-year-old actor captioned photos from the romantic proposal.

In the pictures, Lautner is dressed in a suit and down on one knee in front of Dome, 24, who is barefoot and covering her face in shock.

The actor proposed in front of a fireplace with a neon red 'Lautner' sign hanging underneath dozens of red roses while the floor they were standing on was covered in petals and candles.

A second photo shows Dome kneeling down in front of Lautner with their foreheads pressed together.

"My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU," Dome captioned one of the pics on her Instagram account.

The couple has been together since 2018, and became Instagram official shortly after.

Lautner has previously dated many celebrities like Billie Lourd, Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, Maika Monroe, Maria Avgeropoulos and Selena Gomez.

