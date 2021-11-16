Britney Spears celebrates 'freedom' with 'first glass of champagne' after termination of conservatorship

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning singer Britney Spears is enjoying the sweet taste of freedom. The pop star recently shared that she is on cloud nine and is celebrating the end of her conservatorship with a glass of champagne.

Spears took to her Instagram account to share her happiness with her fans.

She wrote, "What an amazing weekend ... I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night."

The singer, who will turn 40 years old on December 2, said she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday for the next couple of months. She also thanked her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

"I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!! I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did ... he has truly turned my life around ... I'm forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory .... I love my fans so much ... so thank you," she added.

The singer included a rose emoji in her caption. Spears' followers know any mentions or imagery of roses is referring to "project rose" -- something the star has mysteriously been teasing, leaving her fans curious, deciphering any clue to determine the meaning of the project. Some fans have wondered if "project rose" refers to Rosengart.

She also added, "Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post !!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I've ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber. She was me for Halloween ... I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!! But seriously though ... how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt.... I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering."

As per Variety, Spears' conservatorship was terminated on November 12 when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge determined the long-running legal arrangement was no longer needed for the singer.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Judge Brenda Penny ruled at the hearing.

After the termination ruling, Spears, who was not present at court, took to her social media to thank the #FreeBritney movement, writing, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," with a series of emojis and a video of her fans celebrating at the courthouse.

Her caption continued, "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day." She also included the new hashtag: #FreedBritney.

Spears was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, overseeing his daughter by the terms of the court-ordered arrangement. On September 29, about one month before the conservatorship was terminated, Spears' father was suspended when Judge Penny ruled the situation was "untenable."

The conservatorship saw largely no movement for over a decade, although court documents revealed that the singer was unhappy and trying to get out of the arrangement for years prior despite her conservators stating otherwise.

Everything began to change in June when Spears publicly testified, shocking the world with her riveting and heartbreaking testimony.

The next hearing is set for January 19 to address pending accounting and other lingering issues.