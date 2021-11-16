Julia Mayorga joins cast of Rare Objects

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Julia Mayorga, best-known for her role in American Rust jas joined the cast of 'Rare Objects'. The film is an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s 2016 novel by the same name. The film, starring and directed by Katie Holmes in the lead role, marks Mayorga’s feature film debut.

According to reports, Mayorga will be playing a young woman with a traumatic past aspiring to rebuild her life after she starts working in an antique store. 'Rare Objects' has already began filming in the US. Holmes has earlier directed 'All We Had' in 2016.