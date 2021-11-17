STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Brian Cox to make directorial debut with Glenrothan

Brian Cox, who is an Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning star, will also be acting in Glenrothan.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Brian Cox is best known for his role in Succession.

Brian Cox is best known for his role in Succession.

By Express News Service

Brian Cox, best known for his role in Succession, is making his directorial debut with Glenrothan.
The film’s setting is said to be inspired by Scotland’s Glenrothes distillery, which was founded in 1879 and is best known for its single malt Scotch whiskey.

Glenrothan, set in a distillery town in the Scottish Highlands, tells the story of two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent exchange with their father, the younger of the two left their Highland home for America. 40 years later, the brothers reunite back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business - the Glenrothan Distillery.

Brian Cox, who is an Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning star, will also be acting in Glenrothan. 
The project was created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton. He has co-written it with award-winning screenwriter Jeff Murphy. The film is being co-developed by Lionsgate and London-based producer Nevision.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brian Cox Succession Glenrothan Brian Cox Brian Cox director Glenrothan director Glenrothan Distillery
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp