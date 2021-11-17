Brian Cox to make directorial debut with Glenrothan

By Express News Service

Brian Cox, best known for his role in Succession, is making his directorial debut with Glenrothan.

The film’s setting is said to be inspired by Scotland’s Glenrothes distillery, which was founded in 1879 and is best known for its single malt Scotch whiskey.

Glenrothan, set in a distillery town in the Scottish Highlands, tells the story of two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent exchange with their father, the younger of the two left their Highland home for America. 40 years later, the brothers reunite back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business - the Glenrothan Distillery.

Brian Cox, who is an Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning star, will also be acting in Glenrothan.

The project was created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton. He has co-written it with award-winning screenwriter Jeff Murphy. The film is being co-developed by Lionsgate and London-based producer Nevision.

