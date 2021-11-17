STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karen Gillan to topline animated musical series 'Rhona Who Lives By The River' for Disney Plus

Published: 17th November 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Karen Gillan. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Karen Gillan will voice the lead role in streamer Disney Plus' upcoming animated musical series "Rhona Who Lives By The River".

Emily Kapnek has developed the series which will feature music created and overseen by four-time Oscar nominee Elfman, reported Deadline.

The series follows the adventures of Rhona #3 (Gillan), the third-most-interesting Rhona in a small Scottish town, whose life is utterly dull.

But after a freak clootie well accident results in bacterial pinkeye and the ability to make her own wishes come true, Rhona's star finally is on the rise.

Kapnek will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Gillan and Elfman.

20th Television Animation is the studio with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios providing the animation for the project.

Gillan most recently featured in Netflix action thriller "Gunpowder Milkshake", also starring Lena Headey, Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh.

She is reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Nebula for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3", which recently started production.

