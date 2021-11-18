STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harry Potter cast to reunite for special

Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station is all set to reopen again.

By Express News Service

Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station is all set to reopen again. Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other members of the cast will team up for a reunion special for HBO Max to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The popular film series, which was based on J K Rowling’s seven-book series, debuted with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on November 16, 2001. The film followed Harry’s (Radcliffe) life as a first-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he discovers that he is a famous wizard and begins his formal wizarding education. Harry, his best friends Ron Weasley (Grint) and Hermoine Granger (Watson), became household names throughout the 2000s.

The reunion special is also set to feature other cast members from all eight films including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).

The special feature, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations. Produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, the special will premiere on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. Notably, the special will air on WarnerMedia’s TBS and Cartoon Network in the Spring of 2022 ahead of the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
 

