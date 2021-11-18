STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hilary Duff-starrer 'How I Met Your Father' announces premiere date

Duff and her co-stars, including Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, in a video announced the highly anticipated series' premiere date, January 18.

Published: 18th November 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Hilary Duff (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Hilary Duff, widely known for playing the lead role in the TV series 'Lizzie McGuire', recently joined her 'How I Met Your Father' co-stars to announce the show's premiere date.

On Wednesday, Duff and her co-stars, including Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, in a video announced the highly anticipated series' premiere date, which is January 18.

But the 'HIMYF' cast didn't just drop the big news willy-nilly, Duff and company drew things out for a full 24 seconds.

Duff took to her Instagram account to share the video and captioned the post, "HOLY CRAP HERE WE COME! @himyfonhulu @franciaraisa @tomasainsley @hanktina @mrchrislowell @surajsharmagram."

At the start of the clip, the 'Lizzie McGuire' alum made a fun callback to the Hulu show's predecessor, How I Met Your Mother, by noting, "Haaave you heard?"

Suraj jumped in with an Easter egg of his own, adding, "Wait for it!"

As viewers anxiously waited for the news, Francia finally chimed in as the voice of reason, saying, "Oh my gosh, just tell them already."

The premiere date news follows the casting announcement that 'Sex and the City' alum Kim Cattrall will play the future version of Sophie and will serve as the narrator of the show, reported E! News.

Like in 'HIMYM', 'HIMYF' follows one character, Sophie (Hilary and Kim), as she recounts to her son how she met his father, bringing viewers back to the year 2021 when Sophie and her friends were trying to figure life out.

In addition to the core cast, 'HIMYF' features Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

'How I Met Your Mother' ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The pop culture phenomenon starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson) and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).

The series followed Radnor's character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, 'How I Met Your Mother' earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hilary Duff How I Met Your Father
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp