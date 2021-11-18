Jennifer Coolidge on board limited series The Watcher

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that a limited series titled The Watcher has been in development at Netflix, with actors Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale set to headline. Now, the series has added actor Jennifer Coolidge to its cast.

Hailing from Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, the series is inspired by true incidents that happened around 1905 in the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. A couple bought the 1905 Dutch colonial revival in 2014 for nearly $1.4 million and were forced to abandon their residence over chilling letters from “The Watcher,” who claimed to have been “watching” the house for decades. Watts and Cannavale are set to play the married couple who move into the Watcher house

Filming of The Watcher is currently underway. Murphy, Brennan, Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman executive produce the series.