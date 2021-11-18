STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pete Davidson celebrates his birthday with Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours

As rumours continue to swirl about where the pair stand, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian is "falling for" the comedian, who "makes her laugh" and "feel good."

Pete Davidson

American comedian Pete Davidson (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Saturday Night Live' star, comedian and actor Pete Davidson rang in his birthday with rumoured flame Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Davidson, who turned 28 on Tuesday, celebrated the big day alongside Kardashian, Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav, who shared photos from the hangout recently.

"FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," the 62-year-old rapper captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,, #petedavidson #flavorflav #fatherandson #adopted #kimkardashian #krisjenner #happybirthday #happybirthdayson #YEEAAAHHHHBOOYYYEEEE," he added in the post's caption.

In one of the snaps, Jenner appeared to be wearing a pair of plaid pyjamas, which she accessorised with stylish white sunglasses. Davidson sat on the couch beside the producer and wore the same checkered top, while Kardashian donned the matching bottoms.

It's unclear who else attended the party or where it occurred, but the decor in the photos is similar to that in Jenner's Palm Springs, California, home, reported Us Weekly.

Davidson and Kardashian sparked romance rumours in late October after spending time together on the set of 'SNL' when Kardashian hosted earlier that month. They've been spotted on multiple outings in both California and New York City -- but have yet to address their status.

As rumours continue to swirl about where the pair stand, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian is "falling for" the comedian, who "makes her laugh" and "feel good."

The makeup mogul is "excited to see what happens" and so are her friends, the insider added, telling Us Weekly, "They're eager for Kim to have fun and be free."

Kardashian was previously married to Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February. The estranged pair share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

West recently claimed in a two-part Drink Champs interview that he wants to reconcile with his estranged wife for the sake of their kids.

"At the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet. So I'm [going to] come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together," he said on November 12.

Meanwhile, Davidson was previously dating 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor.

