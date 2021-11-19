Brett Morgen directing David Bowie film based on rare footage of musician

By PTI

LOS ANGELES; Filmmaker Brett Morgen is working on a film on music icon David Bowie, based on thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the singer-songwriter.

According to Variety, Morgen has been working on the yet-untitled project for the last four years.

A source close to the production describes it as "neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never-seen-before material."

Morgen, known for directing "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck", "Jane" and "The Kid Stays in the Picture", is eyeing a Sundance Film Festival premiere in late January.

The director acquired the rights to the material himself and will also be producing the movie under his banner Public Road.

Bowie's long-time producer Tony Visconti is on board the film as music producer.

BMG and Live Nation are attached as financiers and producers.