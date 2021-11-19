STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Christoph Waltz to star in dark comedy series 'The Consultant'

'The Consultant' is inspired by a 2015 novel of the same title by Bentley Little.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained.

Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz has been roped in to play a pivotal role in a new series 'The Consultant'.

The upcoming project, from 'Servant' creator Tony Basgallop, MGM Television and Amazon Studios, is described as a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores a sinister relationship between boss and employee, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Consultant' is inspired by a 2015 novel of the same title by Bentley Little.

Waltz won Oscars in 2010 and 2013 for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Django Unchained'. His recent work projects include Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch', 'No Time to Die' and 'Alita: Battle Angel'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christoph Waltz The Consultant Amazon Studios MGM Television The Consultant Bentley Little Bentley Little
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp