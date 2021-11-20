STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delroy Lindo joins Mahershala Ali in 'Blade' reboot

Published: 20th November 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Delroy Lindo has boarded the cast of Disney and Marvel Studios' "Blade" reboot, led by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

According to Deadline, Disney confirmed on Saturday that Lindo will play a pivotal role in the much-anticipated movie.

Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the movie, while "Mogul Mowgli" helmer Bassam Tariq will direct the upcoming adaptation of the popular comic.

Created by writer Marv Wolfman, Blade first made an appearance in the 1973 comic book "The Tomb of Dracula #10" as a supporting character.

He is a vampire hunter--half-mortal, half-immortal--who tries to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Osei-Kuffour is the first Black woman to pen a Marvel feature film, while Tariq is the sixth person of colour to direct a film for the studio.

Comments

