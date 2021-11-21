STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She changed the course for women: Lady Gaga praises Britney Spears over conservatorship row

Spears took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of Gaga responding to a question about the 'Lucky' singer following the termination of her conservatorship after 13 years.

Published: 21st November 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pop singers Britney Spears (L) and Lady Gaga

Pop singers Britney Spears (L) and Lady Gaga. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Lady Gaga is all praises for her fellow pop singer Britney Spears. Recently, Spears took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of Gaga responding to a question about the 'Lucky' singer following the termination of her conservatorship after 13 years, reported People.

"Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you," Spears captioned the clip. After Spears conveyed her thanks to Gaga, the latter penned a heartfelt post for her, saying she has changed the course for women in the industry.

ALSO READ| Britney calls out Christina Aguilera for avoiding questions about conservatorship

"Love you @britneyspears Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You've now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you," Gaga wrote.

Spears' conservatorship was terminated earlier this month when Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny approved the former's father Jamie Spears' petition to end the legal arrangement.

